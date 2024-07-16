Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $274.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $264.74 and last traded at $263.80. Approximately 42,831,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 99,625,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.23.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

