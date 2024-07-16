Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

