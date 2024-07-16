TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Shares of TFII opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

