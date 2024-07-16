TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.