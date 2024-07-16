TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

