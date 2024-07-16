The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

