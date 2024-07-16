The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

