The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

