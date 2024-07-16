The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 105.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

