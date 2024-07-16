The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.61.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $492.23 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

