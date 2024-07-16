The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $559.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $504.00 to $559.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.61.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $492.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.19. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.