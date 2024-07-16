The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 26.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after acquiring an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

