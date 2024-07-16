The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

