The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $390.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

