The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $390.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

