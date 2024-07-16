The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6,303.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

