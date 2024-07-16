The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

