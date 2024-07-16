Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.33.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$25.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$25.64.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

