Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.57

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.57 and traded as high as $35.39. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 16,273 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2,710.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

