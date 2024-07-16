Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.57

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.57 and traded as high as $35.39. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 16,273 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.