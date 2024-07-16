Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.23, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.