TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,832 shares of company stock valued at $115,387,531. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,241.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,207.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

