Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $252.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.67.

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average of $213.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

