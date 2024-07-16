Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as high as C$15.57. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 177,017 shares changing hands.
Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.48.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
