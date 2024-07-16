Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Trip.com Group worth $46,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

