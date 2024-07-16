Truist Financial Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $32.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. 28,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,521. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,849 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

