Truist Financial Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $117.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

