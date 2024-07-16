TRX Gold’s (TRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

