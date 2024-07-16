Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

