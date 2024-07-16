Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

