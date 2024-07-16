UBS Group Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $146.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.45. 79,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,691. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Crocs by 47.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

