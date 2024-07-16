UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.94.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

