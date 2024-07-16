Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $450.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $394.44 and last traded at $396.33. Approximately 48,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 800,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.91 and its 200-day moving average is $455.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.