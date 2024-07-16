Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $542,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
