Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $542,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.