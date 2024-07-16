uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,917.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

