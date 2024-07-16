United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $327.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total transaction of $1,169,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total value of $1,169,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $28,266,503. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

