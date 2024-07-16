UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $515.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.62. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

