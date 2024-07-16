UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 27.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.44.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $515.37 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average of $499.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

