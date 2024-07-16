Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of UNTY opened at $31.29 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

