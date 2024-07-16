Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.26

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.26 and traded as high as $41.00. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 56,730 shares changing hands.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $565.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 249.57%.
Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
