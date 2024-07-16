Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,010,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $178.69 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.