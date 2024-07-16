USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USNA opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $861.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

