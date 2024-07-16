Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Pickering Energy Partners

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

VAL opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Valaris by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

