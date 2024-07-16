Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 705,520 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 2,220,317 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

