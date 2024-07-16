Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.