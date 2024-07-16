Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 319,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,946,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 858.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

