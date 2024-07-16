Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 786.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

