Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

