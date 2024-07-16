Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $104.70.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

