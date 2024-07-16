Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

