Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

