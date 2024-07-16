Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Orezone Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORE. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 166,000 shares of company stock worth $128,601.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

